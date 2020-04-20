GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford
Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.
And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.
With that in mind the Longford Leader last week sent a call-out to all Longford parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents.
Well you responded in droves and this week's Longford Leader print edition, in the shops, has four pages of beautiful photos and messages.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on