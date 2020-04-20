GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Michael and Darragh O'Brien, Midleton, Co Cork. We can't wait to see Granddad and Granny John and Lilian Walsh in Ballinamuck again soon and give them a big hug. We miss you and love you lots xxx

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Big hello to our nana and gogga McDonnell and nana and Mick O'Neill from Legan. We love ye and miss ye loads. Lots of love from Tia and Demi xxx

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

To Nana Roisin & Grandad Mick Lennon in Killoe. We miss you and can't wait to see you soon. Love from Conor & Max Gallagher in Galway

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Hi Grandad Paul, we are all missing you, hope all is well on Farnagh Hill. We can’t wait to see you again ! Here is a picture of us in our back garden in Staffordshire, England, lots of love, your grandaughters Alannah and Evie xxx

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Ryan and Joshua Cosgrove from Drumlish would like to say hi and we miss you to Nanny Marie and Grandad Brendan Cosgrove in Derryadd, Killashee

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Our great Nanny Lena McLoughlin of Kilsallagh, Mostrim, Co Longford. We haven't seen our nanny since Mother's Day and that was only for five minutes as we handed her presents in through the window as you will see in the photo. Our message: Hiya Nanny 'down the road', We love and miss you loads!! We cannot wait to get to call in to visit you, play with you, see the new calves, raid the sweet and crisp press for all our favourites which you always have for us, but most of all give to you a big hug and a kiss and to tell you we love you. We love you loads!! Stay safe!! Love your 4 great grandchildren Clodagh, Daithì, Alanah Helena O'Hara & Caelan Mills xxx

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

We are really missing seeing Nanny Anne and Andy Egan so much. We cannot wait until this virus has gone and we can visit ye and give ye big big hugs! Love from Erin and Darcy Ward (Moydow) and Joe and Sophie Ross (Legan) x

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

To my granny's Bea Manicle and Pauline Mulvihill (Longford town), miss you loads and looking forward to cuddles, love Eoin Manicle

GALLERY 9 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Hi granny and grandad Mulvihill, and nana and grandad O'Reilly. Miss ye, lots of love from Ben