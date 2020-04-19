GALLERY 8 | Hi Grandparents! Sending very special greetings to loved ones across county Longford

Cathal, Aisling, Diarmuid and Malachy Galvin with their dog Jack missing their grandparents John and Mary Greene and Anthony and Vera Galvin. All based in Longford. We still can’t see them but we extend our best wishes

This is Grace Connell and her mum Carol Connell. Grace, who will be 1 year old on April 16, is missing her Gaga and Nana, Peter and Christine Orohoe from Ballymahon, Co Longford very much. She can't wait for a big cuddle and kiss from them and to celebrate her 1st birthday with them when it is safe to do so. Their daughter Carol also can't wait to give them a hug and to spend some much needed quality time together when Covid-19 has passed. But for now they are both giving Nana and Gaga virtual hugs and kisses xxxxxx Stay Safe

Hello to my Aunt Teresa Donoghue from Legan who is in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital. Miss not being able to visit her but she's in our thoughts & prayers. Much love her niece Deirdre McVeigh x

Hi to my Nanna Bernie and Gogga Paddyjoe McDonnell, and my Nanna Lily and granddad Pascal Dunne, all from Legan. We miss ye so much and can't wait for cuddles and kisses. Love Noah and Ruby Dunne. Keep safe

I would like to send a little love to my grandad, Martin McEvilly, from my one year old and his great grandson, Dylan Quinn Jnr. It's been a tough few days since his 1st birthday because no one could come see him. Especially my grandad, he lives alone since my nanny passed and he always used to visit us. He lives near the rugby club in Longford, Pearse Drive. I know this will give him loads of happiness. Pictured are Martin and Dylan Jnr

James and Grace Vesey from Ballinalee want to say a big hello and Happy Easter to Granny, Grandad, Patch, Grandad Boots and Nana. We love and miss you very much and can’t wait to see you soon xxx

This is me, Liam Campbell, from Lismacaffrey and my Granny, Christina Gaynor, from Abbeylara. My Granny just loves to dance and she is really missing the Social Dancing in Streete. She is doing all that is asked of her and she is eagerly awaiting for all this to be over so she can go dancing and meet all her friends again

Message to Nanna and Grandad Rogers in Strokestown, Co Roscommon. I miss you very much Nanna and Grandad. I will see you soon, hugs and kisses and lots of love from Robyn Mae McDermott Xx

Hi Nanny Ann and Grandad Ronnie Jenkins in the Demesne, Longford town. See you soon, love James

Louisa and Jessica De Renzy from Galway would like to say hi to their grandparents Anne and Seamus Donnelly from Clonrollagh, Longford. Missing them very much