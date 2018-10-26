Swap stocking fillers for schooling this Christmas: a Rise Rwanda donation - from just €15- will help a child to an education.

Rise Rwanda is an Irish non-profit charity helping to educate vulnerable children in Rwanda, and providing micro-finance business to their mothers and female guardians.

In 2010, accountant Patricia O'Neill volunteered with a non-profit organisation in Rwanda. "When I got back to Dublin, I wanted to continue to help, with some close family and friends, to set up RISE Rwanda. Respect Inspire Support Empower."

"We sponsor vulnerable children's education in rural Rwanda, covering the cost of school fees, transport to and from school, equipment, books, medical insurance, uniforms and food costs when they are at home.

"We recently started another initiative: to provide micro loans to the mothers of students that we sponsor so they can start a small business. We have a group of 30 women and have validated their business plans, put in place training and offer constant mentoring support during the life of the loans."

Empowering these female entrepreneurs can establish them as role models in their community and create local employment, and help them to provide for their family and improve their prospects for their children, breaking the cycle of poverty.

This Christmas, please swap those stocking fillers for a memorable and meaningful gift:

€15 will pay for a child's medical insurance.

€23 will pay for a child's school uniform, including PE gear.

€28 will pay for a child's school books.

€117 will pay for two school meals per day for a child, for a year.

€250 will finance one business venture.

100% of donations will go directly into the funds, and all administration costs, such as bank charges and insurance, are covered by the founders. "We are completely voluntary and always will be. Nobody receives any payment for their work, nor ever will."

Please log onto riserwanda.com/donate and donate what you can.