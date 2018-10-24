Longford to celebrate the best of science this November

The Midlands Science Festival will be taking place across the region for people of all ages from November 11th-18th and is a wonderful chance to bridge the gap between science and the public, opening discussion around many important developments and build people's science capital in the region.

The week-long science annual event, which is hosted by the Midlands Science and a number of partners including one of Ireland's leading healthcare companies, Abbott in Longford, is heading into its sixth year and promises to bring together members of the public with scientists, engineers, technologists and science workshop performers. With over 120 free events on offer across the Midlands region, large numbers of people are expected to turn out to celebrate science this November.

The week-long festival is an excellent opportunity to inspire young adults and the next generation of scientists. One of the activities on the agenda for Longford this year includes a day exploring "What Happens Next?" at Longford County Library on November the 13th. The interactive lecture is suitable for primary school children from 4th class and up. In the presentation, a series of simple experiments are demonstrated, but paused at a critical point and students are asked to predict what happens next. Subjects include forces, light and reflections, heat transfer and electricity.

This year's festival also sees the return of qualified marine biologists, Marine Dimensions, where lessons on living things in Ireland's seas and oceans will take place in Ballymahon Library all day on the 14th of November. This workshop includes a touchpool containing live sea creatures, including starfish, shrimp, anemones, crabs and sea snails and is always a popular Science Week activity with younger pupils.

On November 16th, Granard Library will host the Reptile Zoo where a variety of animals from snakes to spider to tortoise will be visiting for the day and on the 17th Midland Science Week is delighted to welcome back the award-winning team from 'Anyone for Science' - this time to Longford County Library. Their hands-on, age-appropriate workshops are suitable for children from Junior Infants to 6th Class and every child gets to participate in some hands-on science.

Jackie Gorman, Midlands Science Festival Director, said: "Science is all around us, in everything we can see and touch and this is the sixth year that a free programme of free Science Week events is being rolled out in the Midlands counties. You don't need to be a science expert or professor to begin to explore the world of science and our festival is an excellent event for giving both children and adults opportunities to think about the world around them and about why things are actually the way they are!

"We are particularly looking forward to the Discovery Day, which takes place on Saturday, November 10th in St. Mel's Secondary School in Longford from 10am to 2pm. The event will be run in partnership with Abbott and will offer a unique opportunity for students and their parents or guardians to experience a whole range of science technology and fun, including science activities with 'Anyone for Science', 'The Dinosaur Show with Dale Treadwell', 'The Exploration Dome', 'The Reptile Zoo Village', 'the Under the Microscope' team, and innovative science activities with Abbott.

"The science festival will highlight cutting-edge research and bring together people from across science disciplines and beyond. A key aim throughout the festival and Science Week itself is to get people thinking about science in a wider context and how it plays a critical and central role in every element of our society."

See www.midlandsscience.ie for more event details and join us this 11th-18th November in celebrating science in Longford!