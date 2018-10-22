An Taisce Climate Ambassador Programme Applications

The Climate Ambassador Programme of An Taisce's Environmental Education Unit has opened its application process for 2018. The exciting programme focuses of identifying individuals in secondary schools, campuses and the wider community to work as ambassadors for climate change. The programme encourages people from all walks of life taking part to make a positive change in their communities.

There are currently 108 Climate Ambassadors volunteering right across Ireland. A key goal for the Climate Ambassadors is to increase awareness about the causes, effects and solutions of climate change. They also undertake a number of actions to make their schools campus or communities more resilient to climate change by improving their local environment.

The programme trains people in climate communications and climate action, giving them tools, resources and network to instigate change in their schools, campuses and communities throughout 2019.

Climate Action officer Gary Tyrell said: "One of the core strengths of the programme have been the diversity of our Climate Ambassadors. Every one of them is different but they are all working towards a common purpose. The connections our volunteers have made with each other, while carrying out meaningful work, trying out new things and having some fun along the way, has made their environmental year very worthwhile."

Through community engagement, the new Ambassadors will play their part in building sustainable Irish communities ready to take the challenges of a changing climate. The Climate Ambassadors Programme is currently supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment as part of the National Dialogue on Climate Action.

Green-Schools travel manager, Jane Hackett said: "Ireland is vulnerable to the effects of climate change and the impacts are serious as outlines by the recent IPCC: more storms, rising sea levels and changing weather, amongst other things. Everyone is welcome to apply to be a Climate Ambassador, to play their part and we encourage as many people as possible to get involved."

The closing date is November 9th. To find out more about the programme, how to apply and what actions you can take, pleae visit www.climateambassador.ie