Brain Tumour Ireland are calling on Longford locals to join in and support #WearaHatDay

Brain Tumour Ireland, the national organisation which helps and provides support to people and families directly affected by brain tumours, is calling on people to get involved and support their annual #WearaHatDay, taking place on Friday, October 26.

To support #WearaHatDay, Brain Tumour Ireland is encouraging Longford Locals to share a photo of themselves in their favourite hat and text BTI to 50300 to donate €4. Milliner Phillip Treacy has designed a brooch in his signature style to raise much-needed funds for Brain Tumour Ireland to deliver patient support and information services, raise awareness, and fund research.

The brooch goes on sale as part of the charity's annual fundraising day #WearaHatDay on October 26. The brooches will be available to buy from Beaumont Hospital next Friday, October 26, and can be purchased online from Brain Tumour Ireland's website from Thursday, 1st November.

Over 400 brain tumours are diagnosed in Ireland each year; it is a diagnosis that can be overwhelming for patients and for their families. Every #WearaHatDay donation made will contribute to Brain Tumour Ireland's work on behalf of their patients and their families.

#WearaHatDay takes place as part of International Brain Tumour Awareness Week (20th-27th October) and further information can be found here: https://braintumourireland. com/news/wearahatday-2018-get- involved/.