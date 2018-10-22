Longford students get involved with the Aisling Festival

The Aisling Children's Arts Festival kicks off in Longford this week and, to celebrate 20 years of Aisling, the Longford Leader is publishing a number of articles from the Aisling Festival Supplement, which were written by Transition Year Students from a number of local schools.

Scoil Mhuire, Longford, Ballymahon Vocational School and Árdscoil Phádraig are delighted to present the Aisling Festival Supplement.

Each student has contributed articles, interviews, short stories and photographs for this supplement. The theme of the supplement is 'Celebrating our Community'.

Articles include an interview with Maria Gray, who has taken part in the Aisling Festival as a volunteer for 20 years since the festival’s beginnings; an article on Mary Smyth, a Longford animator and an article from the point of view of exchange students who are visiting our beautiful county.

Another interview is with Aaron E. O’Connor, a Longford student, who is currently studying in Oxford University.

Dr Norah Patten, astronaut, astronomer and author is also celebrated in an article by students from Árdscoil Phádraig.

The objective for this project is to practice our writing skills and expression, to work with other schools and to create articles for you to enjoy.