Longford Physio Miranda Moran hosts Trick or Treat for Temple Street!

By Edmund Brown



Witches, Wizards, Goblins and Muggles will be gathering at Miranda Moran Physio4Kids to celebrate 'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' on Sunday October 21 at 2pm.

Longford Physio Miranda Moran Physio4Kids will be transformed into a haunted, magical and spell-bounding manor to raise much needed cash for the Children's Charity. Having run her business for over 18 years Miranda has created a specially designed Sensory Room for her youngest patients which will be revealed on the day.

This room will help children coming for physiotherapy reach their potential goals and hopefully lead to a brighter future. One of those patients that Miranda has been lucky enough to treat is Loughlin Óg Burns from Mohill who is the rightful guest of honor on this celebratory day.

Loughlin Óg who will be 3 in February was born with an extremely rare condition called Cloacal Exstrophy. This meant that many of his abdominal organs were located outside of his body. Loughlin Óg has had many operations and has more to come as he gets older. This means that he has become a regular at Temple Street Children’s Hospital. This party is to say a massive thank you to the hospital and give a little bit back through this fundraiser.

This amazing little man has been coming to the treatment center for well over a year now. During this time a true miracle has happened. He has hit developmental milestones, gained confidence in playing and last week he took five steps on his own! This momentous occasion brought tears to mum Amanda and dad Loughlin's eyes as they were told he would never walk.

In talking about her little boy, Amanda's face lights up. “He has such a great personality and is always smiling despite everything he has been through. He has had so many knock backs, major surgeries, blood transfusions and a lot of complications but he is always smiling. He's a little miracle.”

One of the reasons Loughlin Óg has done so well is due to the help of his buddy Sophia at Physio4Kids, Irish therapy dog Teddy and his handler Miranda. Teddy brings a unique quality to Physio4Kids in both calming children down whilst providing unconditional love and affection. The two have developed a special bond and with Teddy's help Loughlin Óg has overcome many fears.

This little man will be given the honorary duty along with his friend Sophia who has also been attending Physio4Kids to unveil the Sensory Room.

If you would like to come and meet our two little heroes, Miranda Moran’s Physio4Kids is the place to be on October 21. The event starts at 2pm, with special guests and prizes for the best dressed child and best dressed adult will be awarded on the day. Let's create some magic together for this fantastic charity by coming along for some great Raffles, Spooky games and Halloween treats in aid of Physio4Kids Treat for Temple Street.