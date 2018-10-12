Ballymahon Vocational School school notes

Recognition for Academic Excellence:

LWETB Academic Achievement Awards: Ballymahon Vocational School is exceptionally proud of the Leaving Certificate class 2018 and we were delighted to recently honour their academic achievements. Two students in particular were highlighted at the LWETB Academic Achievement Awards in the Bloomfield Hotel in Mullingar. Sarah Murtagh, from Milltown who is currently studying to be a primary school teacher in St. Patrick’s College in Dublin, was recognised for getting the Best Leaving Certificate (Female) at Ballymahon Vocational School. Another model student, Joseph Walshe from Ballymahon, who is currently studying Law in UCD, was recognised for achieving the Best Leaving Certificate (Male). Both James and Sarah exemplified a tremendous work ethic and made a substantial contribution to school life during their time in BVS. The whole school community is very pleased to join together in wishing them the very best of luck in their future studies and we are very proud of them as they achieve recognition within the wider Longford-Westmeath ETB. Congratulations to Joseph and Sarah from all the staff and students at Ballymahon Vocational School.



First Year Parent Coffee Morning: At Ballymahon Vocational School we believe in the importance of promoting partnership with parents. Our Parent/Guardian Coffee Morning for First Year Parents was held on Thursday, 27th September and it was a great opportunity for parents to network with other parents, while also giving a chance for parents/guardians to have an informal chat with members of staff. Sometimes talking things through in a relaxed and informal atmosphere can be just the thing to put your mind at rest if something has been of concern. For some it may be the start new friendships or just a chance to talk to like-minded parents & guardians over a coffee. Thanks to all who attended and we look forward to our next event for parents/guardians.

Calling all spooky storytellers! Are you unnerved by the supernatural? Are you entranced by the otherworldly? All 2nd Year students are invited to participate in our Halloween Writing Competition. Simply write a scary story or thriller, 2 A4 pages minimum, maximum 800 words. The final date for submissions is Friday, October 19th. Cash prizes will be available for the winning entries. Remember, your story can be about anything, the spookier the better! Speak to a member of the English Department for further details.

Student Council News: Our Student Council recently reconvened and continue to discuss matters of importance to the student body. Planning for future events is also taking place and we are very proud of the commitment and dedication displayed by the members of our Student Council to date. Thanks to Ms. Murray for her work with the Student Council. We look forward to an interesting year filled with worthy contributions from our dynamic student council members.

Art Success: Congratulations to Art student Heather Naughton, 2nd Year who was recently awarded 2nd prize in the 12-14 Aisling Art Competition. Heather completed a piece by connecting it to the theme "Celebrating Our Community" and was honoured to attend a wonderful award ceremony in Backstage Theatre, Longford. Continued success to Heather and Ms. O’Reilly, Head of the Art Department in all their artistic endeavours from all at Ballymahon Vocational School.

World Mental Health Day 2018: Staff and students at Ballymahon Vocational School recently marked World Mental Health Day 2018 with a variety of initiatives. World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. A convivial atmosphere was enjoyed by all in BVS on the day, with TY students participating in a school-wide “Mind your Mental Health” initiative. Throughout break and lunch-time, music was played in the assembly area and a “Positive Thought for the Day” was displayed in every classroom. A very worthwhile project, World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders in our community working on mental health issues to talk about their work, while discussing what needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.