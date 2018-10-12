Lanesboro Community College school notes

Taste of the Lakelands Festival

On Sunday the 7th, three of our fifth-year Home Economics students presented a cookery demonstration in the food tent. The pupils were Leah Farrell, Moya Reynolds and Roisin Kenny. They demonstrated how to make pumpkin and sweet potato soup and wholemeal scones. They were praised by a variety of people on their preparation and speaking skills. If anyone would like to have a look at the recipes, they are on our school website which can be found at www. LanesboroCC.com



School Trip to Italy

On Friday morning at an early hour of one o'clock our Second and Third Year students will depart from our school to begin their memorable trip to the Lake Garda region in Italy. They will enjoy trips to places like Gardaland Adventure Park, a day trip to Venice, a medieval castle to enjoy a banquet and so much more! We wish them a safe and enjoyable trip to the students and the teachers that are accompanying them on their travels!



Transition year work experience

This week our Transition Year students are partaking in their first round of work experience. This is a first look at what it is like to work after their school education is completed for some our students. We hope they are enjoying the experience and can't wait to hear the stories they will have when they return on Monday!



Football Blitz

On Wednesday the 10th our first and second year students attended a football in Clonguish, Co.Longford. The y won three of their matches and represented the school brilliantly. They did us proud and they enjoyed the day tremendously