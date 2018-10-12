Granard students visit Facebook headquarters

The fifth and sixth year students of Ardscoil Phadraig visited Facebook on the 27th of September 2018 as part of their Link Modules course.

They were the first school in the country to be delivered the new Digital Futures presentation by Aoife and her team. Once this was over the students were given a tour of the building and shown everything that Facebook has to offer its employees.

All students and staff had a great time and it has made a few of the students reassess their future career choice.