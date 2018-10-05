Pictures | Fabiani Design Week goes down a treat in Longford town

Louise Brennan's award-winning Fabiani store is reaping the accolades after their eagerly awaited Fabiani Design Week, which concluded on Saturday.

It featured five top Irish designers - Pearl Reddington, Amie Egan, Theo + George, Four Threads, and Jill & Gill. This event was a celebration of all that is great about Irish design and as well as getting to meet the actual designers, shoppers got to shop from their exclusive new collections.

The launch evening drew a huge crowd and featured an intimate ‘Interview with Designers’ event, which gave customers a unique insight into the process and inspiration behind each collection.

Photos: Shelley Corcoran