Members of the Lassus choir singing their hearts out last week.

Dr Ite O'Donovan, director of the Lassus choir, who came from Dublin to perform at St Mel's Cathedral on Sunday evening.

Ciara Sweeney, Philomena Coyle and Marie McGauran enjoying their night out in Longford on Sunday.

Consuella Newman and Carmel Fallon looking forward to a beautiful evening of choral music by the Lassus choir and poetry by Noel Monahan.

Niamh and Susanna Crowe at St Mel's Cathedral for a beautiful night of poetry and choral music organised by Longford County Arts Office.

Sr Elizabeth McNamee, Rosarie Beirne, Dympna Cassells and Rose Moran enjoying the beautiful sound coming from the choir.

Corrinne McCormack Bushell, Roger Timlin, Paula Hatton and Lillian Flynn doing trojan work running the event on Sunday evening.

Former Bishop Colm O'Reilly with Granard poet Noel Monahan. Noel served as an alterboy with Bishop O'Reilly when he was a boy. On Sunday night, Noel read a selection of his poems at the event.

Tony Handcock who introduced the choir on the night

One of the members of the Lassus Choir singing her heart out on Sunday, and making use of the acoustics in St Mel's Cathedral.