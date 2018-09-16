Gallery | Horse and carriage driving trials take place in Ballymahon

If you heard the clip-clop of hooves in Ballymahon on Sunday morning, it's because Horse Sport Ireland brought the Horse Driving Trials to the south Longford town, with several teams taking part.

Horse Driving Trials are the only equestrian sport where you can compete on an equal level from 10 to 70+, male or female driving horses, ponies, donkeys and mules.

The competition format is based on that of ridden eventing.

There are three phases, Dressage, Marathon and Cones. These can be run over one, two or three days with classes for everyone from beginners to international level.

In Ballymahon's case, it was a two-day event, bringing people from all over the county to compete in Bessfort.

To find out more about upcoming Horst Driving Trials and other similar events, visit www.carriagedrivingireland.com.

Photos: Sean Clancy