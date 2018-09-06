Public asked to recognise kindness in Longford by nominating a volunteer

Longford Volunteer Centre is calling on the public to help us recognise kindness in their communities by nominating a volunteer for the National Volunteer Ireland Awards. The awards were launched by Ireland’s Got Mór Talent Presenter James Kavanagh.



Each year Longford Volunteer Centre asks the public to nominate the volunteers in their lives to allow us to shine a light on what goes on behind the scenes in communities across Longford every day. There are eleven different award categories, along with the prestigious Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year award.



According to Terri Doherty, Longford Volunteer Centre Manager, “Over 1 million people in Ireland volunteer but many of us don't see all the amazing volunteering that happens around the country, on a daily basis. We want to recognise and share the stories of the people who help their neighbours, who save lives, who plant flowers and who generally make their communities a better place to live. But we need the public’s help.”



Each volunteer that is nominated will receive a special thank you card from Volunteer Ireland for their hard work and dedication. The nominations will eventually be whittled down to a shortlist of outstanding volunteers who will be invited with their family and friends to an awards ceremony in Dublin in December where they will be honoured and celebrated. Anyone can nominate a volunteer, and the eleven categories are:



1. Animals and Environment

2. Arts, Culture and Media

3. Campaigning and Awareness Raising

4. Children and Youth

5. Community

6. Safety and Emergency Services

7. Health and Disability

8. Social Work and Social Inclusion

9. Sports and Recreation

10. Outstanding Group

11. Volunteer Manager of the Year (can be paid or voluntary role)



All shortlisted applicants (except the Volunteer Manager and Outstanding Group categories) are automatically eligible for the overall Volunteer of the Year Award. Nominations close at midnight on Friday, October 5, and can be made online at www.volunteer.ie. The Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year Award along with the eleven category winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on Friday, December 7, in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, Dublin. All shortlisted nominees along with their guests will be invited to the ceremony to enjoy a much-deserved night of celebration. Read more about the awards here.