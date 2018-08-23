It’s Time to Get Brewing as Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s Returns

Brendan Gleeson together with representatives of hospice and homecare services throughout the country has launched Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Returning for its 26th year, they called on the people of Ireland to host a coffee morning onThursday 20th September to help raise vital funds for their local hospice and homecare service.

Since the first coffee morning 26 years ago over €35 million has been raised by people around Ireland. This year it is hoped that Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s will raise a much needed €2 million for local hospice and homecare services nationwide, to meet with growing demands for the service.

Ambassador Brendan Gleeson said, “I have seen first-hand the important work hospices do in local communities and have been personally touched by the vital work done in St. Francis Hospice. The money raised through Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s helps hospice and homecare services around Ireland give patients the best quality of life during illness. I urge people to host a coffee morning on Thursday 20thSeptember and continue to make a difference”.

Pat Quinlan, Chair of the Voluntary Hospice Group said, “The demands on hospice and homecare services around Ireland are growing each year. The money raised through Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s is crucial in ensuring that we continue meet patients’ needs and support families. The success of the campaign over the last 26 years is thanks to the incredible supporters; our coffee morning hosts, guests, Ambassadors and our sponsor Bewley’s.”

John Cahill, Bewley’s CEO said “Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s has raised over €35 million for local hospice and homecare services around the country and Bewley’s is proud to support the campaign each year. As a family business, community has always been at the heart of what we do and year on year we see how vital the work done by hospice and homecare services is to local communities. That’s why we’re asking everyone to join together with a cup of Bewley’s coffee on the 20thSeptember.”

People can help to make a difference in someone’s life by hosting a coffee morning to help raise funds for their local hospice and homecare service. You can register atwww.hospicecoffeemorning.ie or by calling 1890 998 995. Hosts are provided with a Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters and invitations free of charge. Remember, every cup counts!

The public can support Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s on Thursday 20th September 2018 by:

Hosting a Coffee Morning

Attending a Coffee Morning

Texting COFFEE to 50300 to donate €4*

*Text costs €4. Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.