Vacancies still available at Monaghan Institute

Monaghan Institute is a Further Education centre of excellence located in Monaghan town, with over 25 years’ experience of Further Education & Training provision, offering an ever-expanding range of courses to learners from the locality and further afield. Courses available include: Digital Media & Web Design, Liberal Arts, Computer Games Design, Business & Office Administration, Early Childhood Care & Education, Nursing, Healthcare, Applied Social Studies, Travel & Tourism, Sport & Recreation, Engineering, Motor Vehicle Maintenance, Animal Science, Beauty Therapy & Hairdressing.

Monaghan Institute is located in a state of the art purpose built Further Education College at the Monaghan Education Campus, Armagh Road, Monaghan. The College can accommodate 700 students and has fully equipped practical rooms, science and IT labs, Multi-media laboratories, Hairdressing Salon, Beauty Therapy rooms, Dog Grooming Parlour, Nursing Practical room, Construction and Engineering Workshops. In addition, there are regular classrooms, a tiered lecture hall, library, consulting rooms, canteen and study areas. The Institute also has access to the Garage Theatre on the campus, and shared use of a Sports Hall with a fitness suite. In summary, it is a first-class facility, which staff and students are delighted to be part of.

Leading certification authorities such as QQI, ITEC, City & Guilds, SEC and CompTIA ensure that learners completing one or two-year courses at Monaghan Institute may obtain qualifications of the highest standard. The range of courses available provides a comprehensive and professional education for learners who will then have the opportunity to enter the workforce or proceed to further study at Institutes of Technology, Further Education Colleges or Universities. Employers who seek graduates from our courses speak highly of their training programmes.

In a rapidly changing and increasingly technological world, Monaghan Institute boasts eight state of the art Multimedia Laboratories, including two of Apple’s latest hi-spec iMac labs. Learners have access to the Internet for carrying out research, for assignments and case studies. The IT Department at Monaghan Institute offers QQI Level 5 awards in Computer Games Design and Digital Media & Web Design, which are very popular. Level 6 Advanced Certificates in Software Development and Digital Media and Web Design are also available for learners who wish to further their studies.

For those interested in a career in business, the Business & Office Administration course provides a comprehensive training, with progression opportunities to the Level 6 Advanced IT & Business Management programme.

The Tourism & Travel course also gives an alternative option for those interested in working in airlines, travel agents, hotels, leisure facilities, etc. It includes Cabin Crew Operations and Ready to Fly, certified by the International Academy of Travel

The Sport & Leisure Management course has proven so popular that the college have also introduced a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Health, Fitness & Sport Performance, thus providing further progression opportunities locally. They also offer a course in Sport Coaching for those who wish to focus on coaching skills.

One of the biggest departments at Monaghan Institute is that of Early Childhood Care and Education, where learners undertake a wide and varied subject base, on both the QQI Level 5 and the Level 6 courses. Work experience is a fundamental element of these courses, with a minimum of two days per week spent in hands-on workplace training, where a child centred approach is fostered. Learners are able to progress to further study at degree level or gain direct entry to employment as a childcare worker in crèches, play-schools, etc.

Another successful and popular course is Nursing Studies. A very high percentage of past students have progressed on to Nurse Training, with strong progression links established to Nursing degree programmes at a number of universities. Courses in Community & Social Care and Health Service Skills are available for those who would like to train for employment in the Caring Profession as a Nurses’ Aide, Care Assistant or Special Care Assistant. These courses can also enhance the qualifications and career prospects of existing care workers (The Health Service Skills qualification is recognized by the HSE and the Department of Health for Health Care Assistants). Learners have the opportunity to avail of the extensive nursing practical facilities at the new Monaghan Institute campus. To compliment the suite of caring courses, programmes in Applied Social Studies at both Level 5 & Level 6 have also been introduced.

Due to substantial demand locally for training opportunities in Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy, Monaghan Institute offers both the QQI Hairdressing Level 5 award and the City & Guilds Diploma in Hairdressing. Both have proven to be very popular courses, which complement the Level 5 Beauty Therapy programme. The most up to date equipment and facilities are available in the college’s new Hairdressing and Beauty salons.

Other QQI Level 5 courses that have been in demand over recent years include: Pharmacy Counter Assistant, Animal Care and Motor Vehicle Mechanics.

Applications for vacancies on courses are currently being accepted. Post Leaving Certificate and mature students are welcome to apply. A recent study shows that over one-third of students on Post Leaving Certificate courses are 21 years or over. Many mature students are in receipt of allowances under the VTOS scheme (for the long term unemployed). Maintenance Grants are also available – subject to means test. Website: www.susi.ie

For further information on all courses, contact:

Monaghan Institute, Armagh Road, Monaghan. Tel: 047-84900. Website: www.monaghaninstitute.ie