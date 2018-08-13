Pictures: The craic was mighty on the River Inny for the Ballymahon Raft Race

The low level of the River Inny certainly didn't stop the people of Ballymahon from coming out and having the craic over the August Bank Holiday weekend as teams of people arrived with their homemade rafts, ready to make their way down the river from Newcastle Woods to Ballymahon.

Tyre tubes, pallets, picnic tables and all sorts of paraphernalia were stuck together to make rafts of all shapes and sizes.

Organiser, Jenny White, was thrilled with how well the event went.

Fifteen handmade rafts made their way down the river in a comical fashion that had everyone laughing and enjoying the afternoon.

The winners of the race were the Test Eagles from Fades and Flicks, who got to Ballymahon in 52 minutes.

Close behind them were Don't Forget Your Spade, a raft built by Mickey McCormack & Co, while Titanic came in a close third.

In what she promised would be her last "long post" on Facebook last Tuesday afternoon, Jenny thanked all of those who got involved and who helped out on the day.

Photos: Shelley Corcoran