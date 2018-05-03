Harmony House Community Centre in Longford seeks enthusiastic volunteers

Harmony House Community Centre: Tír na nÓg Preschool and After school is a not for profit organisation and the school is looking for volunteers to become enthusiastic members of the committee.



Harmony House is situated at Lana Aoibhinn, St Michael's Road, Longford and if you would like to apply to volunteer or find more information please Email: harmoneyhousepreschool@yahoo.ie



Also see details below;