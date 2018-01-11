COMPETITION: Win a €50 Dining Voucher and sample the mouthwatering Abbey Hotel new bar food menu

To celebrate the Abbey Hotel Roscommon Wedding Showcase extravaganza which takes place on Sunday, January 21 from 2-5pm, we are offering you the opportunity to win a €50 Dining Voucher so you can go along and sample the mouthwatering Abbey Hotel new bar food menu.

Food lovers will not be disappointed with the extensive new bar food menu which features lots of exciting new dishes.



So for your chance to win a €50 Dining Voucher and enjoy something delightful food from the Abbey Hotel New Bar Food Menu, simply answer the following question;

Where is the Abbey Hotel located?

Send your entry, along with your name and contact number to ABBEY HOTEL VOUCHER COMPETITION, Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Longford or you can also email your answer to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and make sure to include ABBEY HOTEL VOUCHER COMPETITION in the subject line.

Best of luck!!!

The closing date for entries is Friday, January 19, 2018.

WIN THIS FAIRYTALE WEDDING DRESS IN THE ABBEY HOTEL ROSCOMMON JANUARY GIVEAWAY PROMOTION

The Abbey Hotel have teamed up with Lamelia Bridal Studio Sligo to offer one lucky Bride a chance to win this fairytale wedding gown.

This rich ivory oyster colour sparkling A-line gown features an off the shoulder embellished lace bodice with sheer back and flowing tulle skirt and is truly an amazing prize for one lucky lady!

T&C You must like both Lamelia Bridal Boutique and Abbey Hotel Facebook pages, register your details at our wedding showcase or by email to weddings@abbeyhotel.ie

There are lots of other amazing prizes in the Abbey Hotel wedding promotion giveaway including free Photobooth Hire from Paddys Photobooth, a Bespoke wedding cake from Pete's Pops, a €250 Voucher from Infinity Wedding Services, a Donut Wall treats table, Free Wishing Well Hire from ‘Weddings Couture’ and pretty Stella & Dot jewellery.

So there are lots of reasons not to miss the Abbey Hotel Wedding Showcase on Sunday, January 21 with free admission from 2-5pm.

Geraldine Grealy, Abbey Hotel Marketing & Public Relations Manager, explained, “All of our 45 exhibitors will be giving attractive discounts from a range of cake suppliers, florists, banks, photographers, beauticians, stationery, bridal wear and suit hire (with Matt O'Brien Fashions, Longford) featuring on the day."

Geraldine added, “The Abbey Hotel are a well established and award winning wedding venue having scooped the Top Rated Castle Wedding Venue in Connacht with Wedding dates in 2017. There is a 10% discount off all new weddings booked on the day and we will have complimentary wine, finger food, goodies galore from Pete’s Pops and not forgetting our hugely popular Bridal Pamper Zone where we will have little hair & make up treats for all our Abbey Brides to be. It promises to be a great afternoon for newly engaged couples who are looking for the perfect wedding venue.”

