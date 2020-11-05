Aurivo Organic for Us whole milk wins silver award at Blas na hEireann

Aurivo has picked up an award at this year’s prestigious Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards for its excellence in consumer product production, under its Organic for Us brand.



As one of Ireland’s leading co-operatives, Aurivo was up against top Irish producers at the country’s biggest competition for quality produce with its Organic For Us Whole milk taking home a silver award.



Commenting on the achievement Donal Tierney, Chief Executive, Aurivo said: “Aurivo is extremely proud of its award win at this year’s Blas na hEireann.



“We are delighted to have been recognised for our Organic For Us Whole Milk at one of the most prestigious Irish food awards of the year which is a huge achievement. At Aurivo, we are committed to maintaining the highest standard of food quality for all our products.”



Now in their 13th year, Blas na hEireann, The Irish Food Awards is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland.



Over 2500 products were entered into the competition to win Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards in a broad range of food and drink categories as well as key awards such as Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer