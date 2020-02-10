PICTURES | Tense atmosphere as Carrigy's transfers will determine whether or not Longford will have a TD

It's getting tense in Athlone as Micheál Carrigy's votes are redistributed to the remaining four candidates.

As it stands, Robert Troy (FF) is in the lead with 10,620 votes. He's followed by Independent Kevin Boxer Moran who has 9229 votes. Peter Burke (FG) has 8325 votes and Joe Flaherty (FF) is hot on his heels with 8236 votes.

Right now, Micheál Carrigy's 6981 votes are being redistributed. But will they go to his Longford opponent in Fianna Fáil? Or will they go to his Westmeath party colleague?

Those transfers will determine whether or not Longford will have an elected TD.