PICTURES | Mostrim Youth Players perform 'Cinders the Sequel'

Footman, Aishling Brown; Rappers, Molly McEvoy, Setanta Flood; and Woodcutter, James Ross striking a pose.

And they all lived happily ever after: Leila Noone and Sarah Haughey who played the Prince and Cinders in 'Cinders the Sequel'.

Anna Kelly who played the father, with Cinders' two ugly sisters, Maeve Brady and Saidhbh O'Reilly, and Caoimhe Connell playing the mother.

Fashion Parade; Caoimhe Crossan, Ailbhe Brady, Ella Grant and Cora Murphy of the Mostrim Youth Players performed 'Cinders the Sequel' at the Edgeworthstown Community Centre in December. The performance was a fundraiser to buy hoodies for the Mostrim Youth Players, with a logo designed by 13-year-old Caoimhe Crossan.

The maids from 'Cinders the Sequel', which was performed by the Mostrim Youth Players in Edgeworthstown Community Centre on Sunday December 9. Picture

