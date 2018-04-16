Annual 'Songs of Praise' at Corboy Presbyterian Church in Longford

The annual Songs of Praise takes place at Corboy Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 22 at 3.30pm.

Music will be provided by the Maynooth Worship Group and proceeds from the event will go to Longford Hospice and the Alzheimer's Society.



All are invited and refreshments will be provided.

