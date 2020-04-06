Specsavers Longford providing vital optical service throughout Covid-19 outbreak

As pillars of the community, the team at Specsavers Longford are among those going above and beyond, to ensure people are receiving the emergency eyecare they need during the pandemic.

In recent weeks the store has come to the rescue of many people in the community, including frontline hospital workers who needed help so they could continue their vital roles.

Store director Keith McCalllion explains: ‘At Specsavers, we are acutely aware of the vital role that good vision and healthy eyes plays in people’s daily routines. Now more than ever, we are determined to continue providing care and an unwavering service to those in need. Frontline workers in particular, including medical workers, retailers, transport and service industries, they all rely on their eyesight in order to carry out the brave and necessary work on a daily basis.’

While the store has currently suspended routine testing, it is still providing emergency care and home deliveries across the community. Emergency care includes, but is not limited to, urgent clinical advice or intervention for conditions such as red eye, contact lens discomfort, foreign object in the eye, sudden change in vision, flashes and floaters which might suggest a retinal detachment, as well as support for frontline worker or an individual who is unable to work without their glasses and where a prescription that is fit for purpose isn’t in existence.

Optometrist and store director Keith has tended to a number of emergency cases, including a number of frontline workers, which has given the team great pride. Keith says: ‘I recently worked with a nurse who was working on the frontline. In this role she would be required to wear personal protective equipment. As she is short sighted this would have been an issue as she wouldn't have the option to take her glasses on and off with the protection goggles. As a result we urgently needed to fit her with varifocals to ensure she could continue to fulfil her role on the frontline and ensure her own safety while doing so.’

Customers can contact their local Specsavers store by phone Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

Keith says the home delivery was another vital lifeline for the community and the team were following the latest guidelines and hygiene standards. ‘While our doors may be closed to the public, we will continue dispensing frames, where there is a current prescription, via home delivery and post to those in need of glasses or contact lenses. We will also provide optical and audiology online and telephone advice for anyone who needs it in the communities we serve.’

Frontline workers who may need Specsavers’ help will be prioritised where possible.

If anyone has any concerns about their eyesight or hearing, they can call their local store and one of Specsavers professional experts will provide all the advice and support needed. A wealth of information and expert advice can also be found at www.specsavers.ie.