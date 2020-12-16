Christmas at the Abbey Hotel Conference and Leisure Centre in Roscommon

Grealy’s 4* Abbey Hotel Conference and Leisure Centre in Roscommon are delighted to be reopened and welcoming back all our lovely customers.

Why not treat yourself and your friends to a seasonal afternoon tea available Tuesday to Thursdays, booking however is essential.

Dinner in our award winning restaurant is ideal for celebrating all your special family occasions. Relax and unwind with a pre dinner festive cocktail in our bar.



Our Carvery and full A la Carte/ evening lounge food menu will be available 7 days but booking is advised. New Pizza menu also available for eat in or Takeaway.



Tel 090 6626240. Or email events@abbeyhotel.ie

GIFT IDEAS

Looking for the ideal gift idea this festive season. Gift vouchers are available to purchase on line on our website www.abbeyhotel.ie or from hotel reception.



Celebrate with your family and friends this festive season at the Abbey. Let our family look after yours.



The Grealy Family and Staff would like to take this opportunity to wish all our customers, suppliers and friends a very happy Christmas and a prosperous and healthy New Year.



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for further updates.



Special offers visit our website www.abbeyhotel.ie