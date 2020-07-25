Summer success for The Leinster Property Auction

The Leinster Property Auction held their 2020 summer auction last Thursday, July 16.

Due to the current restrictions, the auction is currently offering all properties via their online auction platform which allows bidders to bid from anywhere in the world with all bids visible online.



The auction offered a wide range of family homes, commercial properties, builder’s projects and land from around the province as well as Cavan & Donegal.



The summer months have proved extremely busy in recent years and this year was no different with a lot of pent up demand in the market. The auction team noted the highest viewing levels for the year to date (including pre-covid) and general sentiment in the market is strong.

The company is continuing to take entries for their online auctions, which continue to run frequently throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland.



Company director Patrick Folan commented “as a company we are in a unique position to be able handle some of the current challenges facing the industry. Our online platform allows buyers to bid for the comfort of their own home, as well as allowing contracts to be exchanged online making the transaction as easy as possible.”



In partnership with Farrell Bros Auctioneering (Longford) a well-positioned, vacant, retail unit was successfully sold in Mullingar, Westmeath. The property, located at the junction of Austin Friars Street and McCurtain street, benefits from extensive frontage and display windows on both streets, suiting many different business models, sold for €84,000.

In Carlow Town, in partnership with Kehoe Auctioneers (Carlow Town), the auction team offered a large commercial premise, in prime located in the centre of Carlow town at the corner of Dublin Street and Centaur Street. The property offers a total floor space of c. 3,600sq.ft., over 3 floors and has a potential rental income of c. €30,000. The property enticed significant pre-auction interest with bids opening at €190,000 and eventually selling for €260,000.



While in Ballymount, Dublin 12 a modern industrial/warehouse unit with two storey office accommodation was offered for sale in partnership with Vincent Finnegan Auctioneers (Dundrum). The unit is ideally located in the established industrial area of Ballymount with quick access to the M50 at Ballymount and sold for €455,000 to a delighted new owner purchasing for own use.

To Wexford next where a well located 4 bed family home offered at bids over €129,000 in partnership with Lambert McCormack Property (Gorey). The property located at Beachside Drive, Riverchapel, had strong interest from the start and this charming property sold for €145,000.



In Offaly, a 7-bed period property on c. 9.51 acres, located on the edge of the bustling midland town of Birr was sold in partnership with Clement Herron Real Estate (Postlaoise). The property, which has excellent potential to be transformed into a large guesthouse or boutique hotel, successfully sold for €245,000.

Finally the auction team offered for sale a derelict cottage on c. 4 acres in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan in partnership with Keenan Auctioneers (Kingscourt). The property offered the chance to rebuild, renovate or replace the existing cottage and create a family home just 2km from the busy town of Kingscourt. The property was offered to market at bids over €70,000 and the virtual hammer fell on the final bid of €78,000.

The Leinster Property Auction are now welcoming entries for their upcoming auctions, taking place on September 3 and October 1.

To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 01 687 5040 or visit their website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie