Landmark county Longford pub is on the market

A landmark Ballinalee pub, The Stag's Head, is on the market with an asking price of €450,000.



Fintan McGill, of Sherry FitzGerald McGill auctioneers, explained, “Rarely does a Landmark commercial property such as this come to the market in such a pivotal position offering two separate business to a purchaser.”



The Stags Head is an excellently located licensed premises with accommodation over.



The very historic landmark property is very centrally situated in Ballinalee and offers an excellent investment opportunity for future development on c.1Acre site.



The large lounge area can accommodate up to 450 patrons with convenient sectioning available of areas for specific functions each with bar facilities.



The separate bar is well fitted out and in excellent condition with a traditional style bar, pot belly stove and timber wall panelling.



To the rear are ladies, gents and wheelchair toilets, an office, kitchen, cold room and enclosed courtyard.



Accommodation on the first floor comprises of four bedrooms, Living room, study and a bathroom finished to a high standard following recent refurbishment.



Externally the property rests on a site of c.1 Acre with development potential.



Ballinalee is a village in north Longford, situated on the River Camlin. The local National School is named after St Samhthann.



There are two scenic lakes in the parish; Corbeagh has four small islands on it and one is thought to be a Crannóg.



The other lake is called Gurteen and is situated near the village and adjacent to the Maguire Park.



Full details are available on request from Sherry FitzGerald McGill, The Property Centre, Ballymahon Street, Longford town, Tel: 043 33 45822 Email: fintan@sherryfitzmcgill.com