Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Glennon Brothers Timber Ltd looking to recruit maintenance fitters & electricians
Glennon Brothers is one of Ireland’s leading timber processors with plants in Longford, Fermoy & Arklow in Ireland and in Troon & Edinburgh in Scotland. In existence since 1913, the group currently employs approximately 460 people.
Glennon Brothers Timber Ltd is pleased to invite applications for the positions of Maintenance Fitters & Electricians.
Core responsibilities for this role include:
* Respond to plant downtime to ensure that the plant can maximise throughput;
* Responsible for repairing and replacing damaged equipment;
* Utilise IT systems to record work completed;
* Interrogate, fault find and resolve any problems that are shown on the company’s equipment;
* Active participation in and close out of assigned tasks associated with summer & winter overhauls to ensure all plant equipment is maintained and repaired as required;
* Active participation and meaningful engagement in continuous improvement activities and meetings;
* Repair and overhaul of all plant & equipment as required;
* Completion of work permits as required and adherence to health and safety standards;
Candidates for this position must possess:
* Fully Qualified Fitters / Electricians to work in Factory,
* Strong problem solving and analytical skills with ability to prioritise key tasks and meet challenging deadlines;
* Strong attention to detail and concern for standards with a keen results orientation;
* Flexible and willingness to cover a 24/5 and/or 24/7 shift pattern;
* Well-developed interpersonal skills, ability to work in teams, to interact with production/maintenance colleagues and managers alike;
* Excellent planning and organisational skills with the ability to take and respond to direction as required;
* Self-motivated individual who has strong customer focus and can work on one’s own initiative;
* Proven track record of working with the systems as outlined.
These an excellent opportunity for the successful candidates. All interested applicants should apply in writing with Curriculum Vitae to careers@glennonbrothers.ie
Glennon Brothers is an equal opportunities employer.
