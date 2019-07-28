Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Glennon Brothers Timber Ltd looking to recruit maintenance fitters & electricians

Glennon Brothers is one of Ireland’s leading timber processors with plants in Longford, Fermoy & Arklow in Ireland and in Troon & Edinburgh in Scotland. In existence since 1913, the group currently employs approximately 460 people.

Glennon Brothers Timber Ltd is pleased to invite applications for the positions of Maintenance Fitters & Electricians.

Core responsibilities for this role include:

* Respond to plant downtime to ensure that the plant can maximise throughput;

* Responsible for repairing and replacing damaged equipment;

* Utilise IT systems to record work completed;

* Interrogate, fault find and resolve any problems that are shown on the company’s equipment;

* Active participation in and close out of assigned tasks associated with summer & winter overhauls to ensure all plant equipment is maintained and repaired as required;

* Active participation and meaningful engagement in continuous improvement activities and meetings;

* Repair and overhaul of all plant & equipment as required;

* Completion of work permits as required and adherence to health and safety standards;

Candidates for this position must possess:

* Fully Qualified Fitters / Electricians to work in Factory,

* Strong problem solving and analytical skills with ability to prioritise key tasks and meet challenging deadlines;

* Strong attention to detail and concern for standards with a keen results orientation;

* Flexible and willingness to cover a 24/5 and/or 24/7 shift pattern;

* Well-developed interpersonal skills, ability to work in teams, to interact with production/maintenance colleagues and managers alike;

* Excellent planning and organisational skills with the ability to take and respond to direction as required;

* Self-motivated individual who has strong customer focus and can work on one’s own initiative;

* Proven track record of working with the systems as outlined.

These an excellent opportunity for the successful candidates. All interested applicants should apply in writing with Curriculum Vitae to careers@glennonbrothers.ie

Glennon Brothers is an equal opportunities employer.