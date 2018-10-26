CIPD Midlands Present: "Innovating the Future"

The Midlands Region of the Charted Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) is delighted to announce the details of an upcoming talk "Innovating a way to the future". This event will take place in the Radisson Hotel Athlone at 6pm on Tuesday, 6th November 2018. There will be a networking opportunity from 5.30pm, followed by the speaker commencing at 6pm sharp.

This is the third event in an exciting programme of events for 2018/2019 provided by the CIPD Midlands Region Committee.

The speaker for this event is Nicola Byrne, CEO of 11890 Directory Enquiries and Cloud 90, a company which delivers front line services in Online Risk, using human ingenuity and the latest analytics technology to deliver best online/digital data live 24/7. She is also the current President of the Irish Exporters Association and the first female to hold this position in its 65 year history. Nicola is an accomplished public speaker and will be a familiar face to many people from her frequent media appearances. Her talk is entitled “Innovating A Way To The Future” and as an Ambassador in Europe for Female Entrepreneurship, the event promises to be both inspiring and enlightening.

Nicola is a former board member of the New Children’s Hospital as well as the Ireland US Council. She also served on the board of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce and for the past decade has been a member of Fingal Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) where start-ups are funded at local level. She served as a Member of DCU Ryan Academy For Entrepreneurship Advisory Board from 2012-2014 and was also Chairperson of the RBS Ulster Bank Business Achievers Awards 2011/2012.

In this session, Nicola will give fascinating insights into her entrepreneurial journey to date. She is now and has throughout her career been at the forefront of innovation and will openly share her experiences with attendees.

Overall, the presentation on the evening will be highly practical in nature and of relevance to anyone with an interest in Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

CIPD Midland’s Region events provide a great opportunity to keep up to date with CIPD issues that may be of interest to you.

The CIPD Midlands region provides a forum for HR and business leaders in both public and private enterprises to network and share information, skills and best practice in the area of Human Resource Management, Employment Law, Employee and Industrial Relations.

To attend this event, please register on www.Eventbrite.ie



We also welcome you to join our ever growing CIPD Midlands, Ireland group on LinkedIn.