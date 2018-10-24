Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Midlands Simon Community wishes to recruit Regional Case Workers

Midlands Simon Community wishes to recruit Regional Case Workers to be part of its service known as the Regional Support Service (Homelessness).



This service is a ground breaking service promoting evidence based interventions proven to work in supporting individuals, couples and families out of homelessness.



This is an exciting career opportunity where staff will join a compassionate caring team and be at a cutting edge in terms of developing skills and interventions aimed at supporting people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.



Funded and supported by the Local Authorities of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath and the H.S.E, this service will use a combination of evidence based interventions to support people to move out of homelessness.



This service, uses the principles of “Housing First” as an intervention to tackle homelessness. The Midlands Simon Community is the first service provider in Europe to have a formal partnership with Pathways to Housing U.S.A (the lead international organisation with expertise in “Housing First”).



Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to genuinely empathise with people who are experiencing homelessness and embrace the principles of “Housing First” is essential. Qualification at Degree Level in Social Care or equivalent is also essential.



Full driving licence and access to own transport is essential. Basic Salary: From €30,393.



Requests for an information pack are to be sent to Declan O’Connor at d.oconnor@midlandssimon.com



Applications must be made on the Midlands Simon Community Official Application Form and 3 hard copies of the application form must be forwarded by post for the attention of Mr Declan O Connor, H.R/Recruitment, Midlands Simon Community, P.O Box 27, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, by 1pm on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.



Interviews to take place on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Please note that Midlands Simon Community will not be in a position to contact candidates who are not shortlisted. Midlands Simon Community is an Equal Opportunities Employer.