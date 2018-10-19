Recent Midlands Region CIPD Event focused on 'bringing a scientific approach to recruiting and leading people'

The Midlands Region of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)in conjunction with Matrix Recruitment Group recently hosted a very successful event on 'Bringing a scientific approach to recruiting and leading people' on Tuesday, October 16. This was the second event in an exciting programme of events for 2018/2019 provided by the CIPD Midlands Region Committee.

Following a networking opportunity for attendees, there was an introduction from Caroline Ward, Chairperson of the CIPD Midlands Committee and Breda Dooley, Regional Recruitment Manager at Matrix Recruitment Group. The key speaker, Daire Lynam, Managing Director of Thomas International focused on how talent management can be enhanced through psychological methods.

Daire focused on the key areas including personality, behavioral, and the role of emotional intelligence as a critical leadership skill. Daire discussed how psychological skills can enhance coaching and development conversations allowing the focus to be on behaviours and traits that may be impacting job performance or the achievement of goals.

Attendees on the evening were provided with insights and research into developing talent in organisations which was very well received by attendees. In addition, Daire shared recent research from Thomas International on gender and leadership.

The talk concluded with an interactive Q&A segment from the floor with many of the attendees asking questions around talent management and psychological methods that can be applied.

Daire holds an MSC in Organisational Behaviour along with Diplomas in Business Studies (Business Strategy) from the Irish Managing Institute and Sales Coaching from DCU Ryan Academy (2013). He worked in commercial banks for a number of years followed by a longer period in investment banking. In 2004, he joined Thomas International (Ireland) Management Systems working as a Consultant across various sectors.

The CIPD Midlands region provides a forum for HR and business leaders in both public and private enterprises to network and share information, skills and best practice in the area of Human Resource Management, Employment Law, Employee and Industrial Relations.

