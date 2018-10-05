CIPD Midlands Presents: “Bringing a Scientific approach to recruiting and leading people”

The Midlands Region of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) is delighted to announce details of an upcoming talk “Bringing a Scientific approach to recruiting and leading people”. This event, which is kindly sponsored by Matrix Recruitment Group, will take place in the Sheraton Hotel Athlone at 6pm on Tuesday, 16th October 2018. There will be a networking opportunity from 5.30pm, followed by the speaker commencing at 6pm sharp.

This is the second event in an exciting programme of events for 2018/2019 provided by the CIPD Midlands Region Committee.

This event will focus on providing HR Professionals and Managers with a clear understanding of the use of psychological methods to enhance talent management and a scientific approach to recruiting and leading people in organisations.

The speaker for this event is Daire Lynam, Managing Director of Thomas International (Ireland) Management Systems. Daire and his team work with clients to maximise the return from their people through assessments, coaching and training. Thomas International’s range of products and services include Personal Profile Analysis, Job Profiling, Emotional Intelligence, Thomas 360 and General Intelligence Assessments.

Daire holds an MSc in Organisational Behaviour along with Diplomas in Business Studies (Business Strategy) from the Irish Management Institute and Sales Coaching from DCU Ryan Academy (2013). He worked in commercial banks for a number of years followed by a longer period in investment banking. In 2004, he joined Thomas International (Ireland) Management Systems working as a Consultant across various sectors.

Matrix Recruitment Group is a leading national recruitment company. With 20 years in business, Matrix Recruitment Group are 100% Irish-owned and have over 100 years’ combined recruitment experience. With 5 offices nationwide in Athlone, Dublin, Waterford, Carlow, and Galway, Matrix Recruitment specialise in the permanent, contract and temporary recruitment of a number of job categories.

In this session, Daire will share insightful knowledge on how Talent Management can be enhanced through psychological methods including what the evidence is really showing; can we predict job success and the ability to predict leadership potential. He will also share with us recent research from his team on gender and leadership.

Overall, the presentation on the evening will be highly practical in nature and of relevance to anyone with an interest in Talent Management and bringing a scientific and approach to this area.

CIPD Midland’s Region events provide a great opportunity to keep up to date with CIPD issues that may be of interest to you.

The CIPD Midlands region provides a forum for HR and business leaders in both public and private enterprises to network and share information, skills and best practice in the area of Human Resource Management, Employment Law, Employee and Industrial Relations.

To attend this event, please register on Eventbrite