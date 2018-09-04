Sponsored Content
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Westward Scania recruiting a Part–time trainee Accounts Assistant
Westward Scania is the importer for Scania products in Ireland and their head office is based at Strokestown, Co Roscommon.
Westward Scania are recruiting a Part – time trainee Accounts Assistant (min. 20 hours per week) to join our Finance Team.
Reporting to the Management Accountant and / or Finance Director, the position has an immediate start and offers excellent career and professional development opportunities. It would suit a recent school leaver who wishes to pursue an accounting technician qualification.
Knowledge of Microsoft products i.e. Excel, Outlook and Word would be an advantage.
Duties will include:
* Bookkeeping and general ledger maintenance
* Control Account reconciliations
* Assisting with monthly reports
* Monitoring and reconciling departmental reports
* Reception duties
The ideal candidate will have:
* Minimum of one year work experience
* Experience in Excel, Word, Outlook.
* Ability to multi task
* Strong attention to detail and organisational skills
* Self-motivated and ability to meet deadlines
* Excellent communication skills
Please email your CV to Caroline.Creighton@westwardscania.com
