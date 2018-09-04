Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Westward Scania recruiting a Part–time trainee Accounts Assistant

Westward Scania is the importer for Scania products in Ireland and their head office is based at Strokestown, Co Roscommon.



Westward Scania are recruiting a Part – time trainee Accounts Assistant (min. 20 hours per week) to join our Finance Team.



Reporting to the Management Accountant and / or Finance Director, the position has an immediate start and offers excellent career and professional development opportunities. It would suit a recent school leaver who wishes to pursue an accounting technician qualification.



Knowledge of Microsoft products i.e. Excel, Outlook and Word would be an advantage.



Duties will include:

* Bookkeeping and general ledger maintenance

* Control Account reconciliations

* Assisting with monthly reports

* Monitoring and reconciling departmental reports

* Reception duties



The ideal candidate will have:

* Minimum of one year work experience

* Experience in Excel, Word, Outlook.

* Ability to multi task

* Strong attention to detail and organisational skills

* Self-motivated and ability to meet deadlines

* Excellent communication skills



Please email your CV to Caroline.Creighton@westwardscania.com