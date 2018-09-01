Sponsored Content
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Award winning Kanes Travel recruiting for two positions
Kanes Travel, an award winning travel agency based in the Midlands are currently recruiting for the following positions:-
Travel Consultant
* Applicants must have strong communication skills, a pleasant telephone manner, be well organized, show attention to detail and have an ability to sell. Effective IT skills would also be essential.
* The ideal candidate should have at least 2 years experience in the travel industry, issued airline tickets on Amadeus/Travelport, handled corporate travel and/or holiday packages.
* If you enjoy a hardworking environment with a strong focus on excellent customer service, we would like to hear from you.
* Applications by curriculum vitae for the above post should be received no later than: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 to:- Kanes Travel Agency, 27 Ballymahon Street, Longford.
Office Administrator/Payroll/Bookkeeping
This is a role for a strong bookkeeper who is a seeking a part-time role.
Working 20 hours you will be responsible for maintenance of specific accounts, strong administration experience is also needed.
Duties and Responsibilites
* Processing of bank transactions on a daily basis
* Daily bank reconciliations for all accounts
* Weekly payroll using Sage micro pay system
* Credit control for customers
* General assistance to the accounts team
* All other ad hoc duties when required
Requirements
* 4/5 years experience in an accounts environment
* Accounting knowledge - ATI qualification or similar would be beneficial
* Experience with Sage micro pay or similar package
* Clear understanding of bank and other transactions on general ledger
* Excellent working knowledge of MS applications, Excel & Word etc
Application by CV to :
Kanes Travel Agency,
27 Ballymahon Street, Longford
or email - anne@kanestravel.ie
On or before Friday, September 14, 2018
