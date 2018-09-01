Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Award winning Kanes Travel recruiting for two positions

Kanes Travel, an award winning travel agency based in the Midlands are currently recruiting for the following positions:-

Travel Consultant

* Applicants must have strong communication skills, a pleasant telephone manner, be well organized, show attention to detail and have an ability to sell. Effective IT skills would also be essential.

* The ideal candidate should have at least 2 years experience in the travel industry, issued airline tickets on Amadeus/Travelport, handled corporate travel and/or holiday packages.

* If you enjoy a hardworking environment with a strong focus on excellent customer service, we would like to hear from you.

* Applications by curriculum vitae for the above post should be received no later than: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 to:- Kanes Travel Agency, 27 Ballymahon Street, Longford.

Office Administrator/Payroll/Bookkeeping

This is a role for a strong bookkeeper who is a seeking a part-time role.

Working 20 hours you will be responsible for maintenance of specific accounts, strong administration experience is also needed.

Duties and Responsibilites

* Processing of bank transactions on a daily basis

* Daily bank reconciliations for all accounts

* Weekly payroll using Sage micro pay system

* Credit control for customers

* General assistance to the accounts team

* All other ad hoc duties when required

Requirements

* 4/5 years experience in an accounts environment

* Accounting knowledge - ATI qualification or similar would be beneficial

* Experience with Sage micro pay or similar package

* Clear understanding of bank and other transactions on general ledger

* Excellent working knowledge of MS applications, Excel & Word etc

Application by CV to :

Kanes Travel Agency,

27 Ballymahon Street, Longford

or email - anne@kanestravel.ie

On or before Friday, September 14, 2018