Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Granard Tyre Depot are recruiting a tyre fitter, breakdown driver and an accounts administrator

The Tyre Depot are looking to recruit a Tyre Fitter / Breakdown Driver for their Granard Tyre Depot.

The roles are full time and a full clean driving license is essential.



They are also seeking an Accounts Administrator. It is a full time position and Sage experience is essential.



If interest in these vacancies, please email your cv along with cover letter to accounts@tyredepotltd.ie or call John Joe on 086 838 1247.