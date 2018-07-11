SPONSORED CONTENT
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Lakeland Town and Country require assistant / trainee manager for Longford store
Lakeland Town and Country now require an assistant / trainee manager for Longford store.
The ideal candidate will be customer focussed with an ability to lead people and develop their skills in the required areas. The candidate must have a proven track record in agricultural retail and or a related qualification in Agri Science or Agri Business
Duties will include:
* Advising customers on nutritional needs and all farm inputs
* Developing a team of staff with the help and guidance of your manager
* Driving sales in all areas of the business through one to one and telesales.
* Achieving all monthly agreed sales targets
* Processing sales and delivering excellent Customer Service at all times
* Checking off deliveries and merchandising stock to the highest possible standards
* Manual stock takes and implementing procedures in stock control
* Key holding for the premises, opening up and locking up when the manager is off
* Cash reconciliation on a daily basis and be involved in implementing cash procedures
* Placing orders with suppliers across all areas of the business
* All general duties required
You will report to the Store Manager.
If this role interests you please email your CV and cover letter to geoff@amatino.ie no later than Friday, July 20
