Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Lakeland Town and Country require assistant / trainee manager for Longford store

Lakeland Town and Country now require an assistant / trainee manager for Longford store.

The ideal candidate will be customer focussed with an ability to lead people and develop their skills in the required areas. The candidate must have a proven track record in agricultural retail and or a related qualification in Agri Science or Agri Business

Duties will include:

* Advising customers on nutritional needs and all farm inputs

* Developing a team of staff with the help and guidance of your manager

* Driving sales in all areas of the business through one to one and telesales.

* Achieving all monthly agreed sales targets

* Processing sales and delivering excellent Customer Service at all times

* Checking off deliveries and merchandising stock to the highest possible standards

* Manual stock takes and implementing procedures in stock control

* Key holding for the premises, opening up and locking up when the manager is off

* Cash reconciliation on a daily basis and be involved in implementing cash procedures

* Placing orders with suppliers across all areas of the business

* All general duties required



You will report to the Store Manager.

If this role interests you please email your CV and cover letter to geoff@amatino.ie no later than Friday, July 20