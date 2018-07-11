SPONSORED CONTENT

Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Mulleady Group have permanent vacancies to fill at their Drumlish HQ

Due to continued expansion within the Mulleady Group, they are looking for suitable candidates to fill the following permanent vacancies at their Drumlish HQ:

Apprentice HGV mechanics x 2
Experienced Storeman x 1
Apprentice Storeman x 1
Experienced Industrial Electrician x 1
Office Manager
General operatives
Trainee Welders

Suitable candidates will be employed directly with excellent remuneration packages paid weekly. Positions will be filled immediately.

Please forward CV to query@headpayroll.com or post to HR department, Mulleadys Ltd, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford.