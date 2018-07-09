Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Keelcom Test Centre seeks a Registered RSA CVR Tester & a Van Sales Representative

Keelcom Test Centre, Rakeelan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan have vacancies for a Registered RSA CVR Tester & a Van Sales Representative.

REGISTERED RSA CVR TESTER

* The ideal candidate will currently be a qualified HGV & LGV Tester

* FEATC Level 6 or equivalent qualification as a mechanic plus a minimum of 12 months experience required

* Excellent remuneration package for the successful applicant

* Please forward your CV to rfitzpatrick@keelcom.ie

* Closing date for application – Monday, July 23, 2018

A VAN SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Keelcom Test Centre are seeking a Van Sales Representative to sell their comprehensive range of commercial vehicle parts.

* The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 12 months experience in the commercial vehicle parts industry and will be familiar with the territory.

* You will be required to service an existing customer base as well as generating new business.

* Excellent remuneration package for the successful applicant to include a company vehicle.

* Please forward your CV to rfitzpatrick@keelcom.ie

* Closing date for application – Monday, July 23, 2018