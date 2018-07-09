SPONSORED CONTENT
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Keelcom Test Centre seeks a Registered RSA CVR Tester & a Van Sales Representative
Keelcom Test Centre, Rakeelan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan have vacancies for a Registered RSA CVR Tester & a Van Sales Representative.
REGISTERED RSA CVR TESTER
* The ideal candidate will currently be a qualified HGV & LGV Tester
* FEATC Level 6 or equivalent qualification as a mechanic plus a minimum of 12 months experience required
* Excellent remuneration package for the successful applicant
* Please forward your CV to rfitzpatrick@keelcom.ie
* Closing date for application – Monday, July 23, 2018
A VAN SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Keelcom Test Centre are seeking a Van Sales Representative to sell their comprehensive range of commercial vehicle parts.
* The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 12 months experience in the commercial vehicle parts industry and will be familiar with the territory.
* You will be required to service an existing customer base as well as generating new business.
* Excellent remuneration package for the successful applicant to include a company vehicle.
* Please forward your CV to rfitzpatrick@keelcom.ie
* Closing date for application – Monday, July 23, 2018
