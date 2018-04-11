Attention house hunters: Open viewing at Longford development on Sunday, April 14

House hunters are likely to descend on Longford in their droves this Sunday, April 14 for an open viewing at Radharc na Carraige in Clondra, from 12 noon to 1pm.

Longford auctioneer Fintan McGill, of Sherry FitzGerald McGill, is the selling agent and for further information, he can be contacted on 043 33 45822 or 087 242 6388. You can also email - fintan@sherryfitzmcgill.com

Radharc na Carraige is located in a select development of only five dwellings in the beautiful and picturesque village of Clondra, along the Main N5 - Strokestown road and within six miles of Longford.

A mere 100 yard stroll to the new marina on the Royal Canal which has gone under extensive modernization and currently providing access from Dublin to the River Shannon and beyond.

The development consists of five four bedroom houses of high specification finishes throughout.

Accommodation includes Master bedroom en-suite, fully fitted kitchen and utility room, downstairs wc and shower room, full tiling to bathrooms and selected flooring throughout. Each house has the benefit of parking with generous gardens and private access road.

The development has ample amounts of public open spaces providing safe play areas for children.