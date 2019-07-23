LISTEN | Longford swimmer Darragh Greene says he was 'fired up' to perform well after qualifying for World Championship semi-final

Speaking after booking his place in the 50m Breaststroke semi-final in an Irish record time of 26.94 a the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Longford swimmer Darragh Greene revealed that he was really fired up to perform well.

Darragh's time of 26.94, put him 4th in his heat and 8th overall for this afternoon’s 12.41pm (Ireland) semi-final.

Click on the arrow on bottom left of photo to listen to his reaction.

