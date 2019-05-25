LISTEN| Carrigy confident FG can regain control in Longford

Micheál Carrigy, the current poll topper in the Granard MD in Longford, has told the Leader that he remains confident that Fine Gael will regain control of the chamber.

Carrigy told the Leader that the aim of the party from the off was to gain three seats in Granard, something he feels is definitely achievable since he himself has now reached in excess of 1,000 votes.

