Cutting it tight! Outgoing Longford /WestmeathTD Robert Troy makes #GE2020 ballot paper with 12 minutes to spare

An outgoing Midlands TD almost missed out on being on the ballot paper for the upcoming general election.

Longford/Westmeath Fianna Fail TD, Robert Troy, only filed his election nomination papers with 12 minutes to spare before the deadline.

He misplaced his original documents and only arrived at Mullingar courthouse with new papers with minutes to spare.

Speaking to Midlands 103, he said that after a very stressful morning, he was relieved to have made it in time.

