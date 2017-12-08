WATCH: Longford Town musician's version of Beatles classic

Longford is bursting with musical talent, and the above video of Brendan Kelly singing 'Let It Be', with a full band, is proof of that.

Brendan recorded his version of the song and posted it on his own Facebook page back in September, and it has been getting a lot of feedback ever since, with over 34 thousand views to date.

"As a result of all the requests and comments from the piano version of 'Let It Be', we have decided to do a full band live version of the song. Hope you enjoy," Brendan said in his Facebook post.

The video was produced at The Vibes Studio by Brendan's "good friend" Leo Logan, and recorded at the Transmission Room Studio.

