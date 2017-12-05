Longford Pony Club win coveted overall accolade at Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards

There were great scenes of jubilation as Longford Pony Club were announced as the winners of the coveted Overall Sports Star of the Year accolade at the 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.



Having won the Irish Open Show jumping event in Mullingar, the talented quartet of Aisling McGreal (Ballinalee), Rebecca Lyons (Melview), Edel Whyte (Legan) and Rebecca Yorke (Ardagh), went on to be crowned International Show jumping winners at the UK Championships and their achievements saw them win favour with the Longford voting public in a text poll prior to last Friday’s gala awards banquet in The Sin Bin Event Centre.



Aisling, Rebecca Lyons and Edel - the fourth member of team, Rebecca Yorke was unable to attend and she was represented by her mum Irene - along with their families and supporters, were overjoyed after MC Tony Ghee revealed they were overall winners.



Aisling spoke about the skill, effort and preparation required to be successful, while Rebecca said their triumph in the UK was a ‘one in a lifetime’ win and she also pointed out that the English teams weren’t expecting their Irish counterparts to sweep the boards. Edel praised their mentors and support network at Longford Pony Club for leading them on the road to glory.

2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Award winners

Overall Sports Star of the Year Award

Longford Pony Club (Equestrian, sponsor Ganly’s Longford)



Hall of Fame

Ray Flynn (Athletics, sponsor The Sin Bin)

Club Volunteer of the Year

Kevin Kane (Longford parkrun, sponsor Kanes Travel)

Sports Ability Award

Joe Doran (Huntington’s Disease Awareness Walk, sponsor Pat the Baker)

Junior Sports Person of the Year

Cian McPhillips (Athletics, sponsor Pat the Baker)

Monthly awards

January: David McGivney (GAA Football, sponsor Longford Credit Union)

February joint winners: Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football); (sponsor Midland Trophies)

March: Adrianna Melia (Athletics, sponsor Loughrey’s CarePlus Pharmacy)

April: Karl Murray (GAA Hurling, sponsor Cunningham Design & Planning)

May: Lauren McGuire (Ladies Football, sponsor Torc Cafe & Foodhall)

June: Melissa O'Kane (Ladies Football, sponsor Mulleady Waste Management)

July: Cian McLoughlin (Clay Pigeon Shooting, sponsor Mulleady Properties)

August: Longford Pony Club (Equestrian, sponsor Ulster Bank)

September: Shane Donohue (GAA Football, sponsor Matt O’Brien Fashions)

October: Jamie Donohoe (Karate, sponsor Carrigy’s Day-Today News)