Watch - Breeders' Cup: Longford's John Mahon thrilled as Mendelssohn gives Aiden O'Brien his 27th Group One victory in $1m Juvenile Turf

Dedicated horse racing fans were burning the midnight oil on Sunday morning for an epic Breeders' Cup campaign in the US.



For Irish fans, it was all about champion trainer Aiden O'Brien as he landed his 27th Group One victory of the year when Mendelssohn won the $1 million Juvenile Turf at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California.



But as we watched a delighted owner, Michael Tabor, interviewed afterwards we nearly knocked the TV over when we saw his good friend and Newtownforbes son, John Mahon, just behind him.



The king of the New York bar trade and a huge racing fan, Mahon is great friends with Tabor and Aiden O'Brien.



While he might have been rubbing shoulders with the elite of racing John Mahon always has an eye on home and he was heard telling the US racing press that he will be back in Dublin on Friday, November 17 when he hosts a table at 'The Longford Lunch', a fundraiser for Longford GAA, in Croke Park.

