GAACongress2017 : Longford's Martin Skelly awaits his fate as votes have been cast to elect next President of GAA

GAA Congress 2017 is underway at Croke Park this evening and Longford's Martin Skelly is awaiting his fate after delegates have cast their vote to elect the Association's 39th President to succeed Aogan Ó Fearghaíl.

Cashel clubman and former Longford and Leinster Chairperson, Martin is one of five candidates seeking election, with the other four candidates in the race being Frank Burke (Galway), Robert Frost (Clare), John Horan (Dublin) and Sean Walsh (Kerry).

The counting of votes is underway.

While this process is ongoing, delegates at Congress are giving their reaction to and are discussing the report of Ard-Stiúrthóir Páraic Duffy.

A result of the vote is expected around 9.30pm.

You can watch the announcement of the result live here ;