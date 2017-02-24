Video: Longford's Martin Skelly overwhelmed by support ahead of GAA Presidential vote in Croke Park this evening

Longford's Martin Skelly is bidding to become the first person from the county to be elected to the role of GAA President at Congress later this evening (Friday, February 24) in Croke Park.

The former Longford County Board and Leinster Council Chairperson has been overwhelmed by the support he has received during his election campaign.

The vote for GAA President-elect takes place at 7.45pm tonight, with an outcome expected to be announced at 9.30pm.

Martin Skelly will be joined in the vote by John Horan (Dublin), Sean Walsh (Kerry), Frank Burke (Galway) and Robert Frost (Clare) and the winner will take over from GAA President Aogan O Fearghail in February 2018.

READ MORE:

Longford's Martin Skelly 'backed off the boards' to become next GAA President

Longford's Martin Skelly hopes to end exhaustive GAA Presidential campaign on high note

Race to become GAA President: Longford's Martin Skelly reflects on his remarkable administrative journey