LONGFORD BE PREPARED: ESB Networks anticipate power outages during gale force Storm Dylan winds

Met Éireann has forecast that Storm Dylan will bring gale force winds with gusts of up to 125km/h tonight and into tomorrow morning in Connacht, Ulster and parts of North Leinster.

These winds may cause damage to electricity infrastructure and we can expect loss of electricity supply, particularly in coastal areas of Mayo, Sligo and Donegal. High winds are also forecast for the rest of the country.

These are some of the charts for #StormDylan Left hand side is 3am right hand side is 6am if you lose supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY Maybe charge all devices prior to midnight , do not charge items overnight #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/oxYSPjCCib December 30, 2017

ESB Networks crews in the Northwest are making the necessary preparations in advance of Storm Dylan tonight, with all internal resources on alert. We continually monitor the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy our crews to restore supply. Crews from other areas of the country also stand ready to assist in any restoration effort if necessary.

The Status Orange Wind Warning applies to Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Longford, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.



ESB Networks would like to ask our customers in these counties to be prepared to be without electricity if their area is hit badly by the storm:

* Have plenty of food and water available

* Have torches with spare batteries available

* Make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger at hand for your car

* Please check that elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours are prepared to be without electricity

* If you have electric gates, please check you know how to work them manually



An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices.

If your fault is not logged please report it at https://www.esbnetworks.ie/ power-outages-updates/report- a-power-outage or if you have no internet access please call 1850 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

* Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

* Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

* Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

* Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

* Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

* Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

You may also be interested in:

Road Safety Authority (RSA) urging road users to exercise caution during Storm Dylan

LIVE: Track the progress of Storm Dylan as it approaches Longford

Longford Weather Alert: Met Éireann has updated Status Orange warning ahead of Storm Dylan