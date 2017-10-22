Video - Longford Mosque Row: Victim hopes lessons will be learned and that peace will prevail

The man who was assaulted in the Longford Mosque, Muhammad Asim, told reporters following last Thursday's special sitting of Longford District Court that all he wants to see is 'peace' prevail in the mosque and he said all members of the local community were welcome to attend the mosque.

Flanked by Dr Syed Ali, the Trustee and Chairman of Longford Mosque, Mr Asim, said he hoped lessons would be learned following the court case.

Dr Ali said there was no split among the Muslim community living locally, and he estimated that between 600 and 700 Muslims lived in county Longford.



Judge John Cheatle convicted four men of assaulting Mr Asim at the Longford Community Islamic Centre, Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford on August 21 2015, while two other defendants were convicted of having committed public order offences on the same date.

